Rome – He is dead Gino Mader, 26 years old from Switzerland, runner from Bahrain crashed yesterday into a cliff with a flight of over 30 meters at Tour of Switzerland. The news comes from the team who “announce his death with deep sadness and a heavy heart”.

Gino lost his battle to recover from the serious injuries sustained in the terrible crash, a dramatic finale that reopens the question of the safety and high speeds of the riders, often at risk especially on downhills and corners as was the case for Mader. And as we have seen on the wet roads of the Giro d’Italia.

Following the crash, the rider was revived on the spot by medical personnel who also performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, before being airlifted to hospital. But, despite the efforts of the Chur hospital medical team, Gino couldn’t manage to win the biggest challenge.

Chief Executive Officer Milan Erzen commented: «We are devastated by the loss of our outstanding rider, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication and enthusiasm have been an inspiration to all of us. He was not only a very talented cyclist, but also a great person. Our sincere condolences go out to the family. The Bahrain Victorious will race in honor of him.’

Gino’s family has asked to respect privacy.