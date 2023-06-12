Nottwill, a small town of less than four thousand inhabitants in the Canton of Lucerne, is transformed into a province of Eritrea. The 23-year-old Eritrean Biniam Girmay, who races in the Intermarché-Circus, races across the finish line of the second stage of the Tour de Suisse: he recovers in the final 75 meters Wout Van Aert, who had started long at 300 meters, and also contains the French Demare, second. Then the great party of Eritrea begins: Girmay is overwhelmed by the affection of dozens of compatriots who invade the final straight. There are also many children jumping happily in front of the sporting idol of Eritrea. In 2022, Biniam made African history with victory in Ghent-Wevelgem and then in the Jesi stage of the Giro d’Italia, when he overtook Van der Poel. Peter Sagan also sees himself in the sprint, fifth; Alessandro Covi, 12th, best Italian.