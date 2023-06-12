In Nottwil, a great sprint from the Eritrean who comes back from the Flemish: then Biniam is overwhelmed by the affection of dozens of compatriots, who invade the finish straight. Fifth Sagan. Gold jersey always on the shoulders of the Swiss Kung
Nottwill, a small town of less than four thousand inhabitants in the Canton of Lucerne, is transformed into a province of Eritrea. The 23-year-old Eritrean Biniam Girmay, who races in the Intermarché-Circus, races across the finish line of the second stage of the Tour de Suisse: he recovers in the final 75 meters Wout Van Aert, who had started long at 300 meters, and also contains the French Demare, second. Then the great party of Eritrea begins: Girmay is overwhelmed by the affection of dozens of compatriots who invade the final straight. There are also many children jumping happily in front of the sporting idol of Eritrea. In 2022, Biniam made African history with victory in Ghent-Wevelgem and then in the Jesi stage of the Giro d’Italia, when he overtook Van der Poel. Peter Sagan also sees himself in the sprint, fifth; Alessandro Covi, 12th, best Italian.
The Swiss Stefan Kung (Groupama-Fdj) still commands the standings with 5″ over world champion Evenepoel and 6″ over Van Aert; eighth Matteo Sobrero at 20″. Tuesday third stage, Tafers-Villars sur Ollon, 143km, uphill finish: the final ascent measures 10.7km with an average gradient of 7.8%.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Tour #Switzerland #Eritrea #celebrates #Girmay #defeated #Demare #Van #Aert
Leave a Reply