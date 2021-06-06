The Tour of Switzerland returns. It was one of the World Tour rounds that did not choose to return to the calendar in the 2020 post-pandemic relocation and will debut this year a somewhat shorter format than other times, eight stages instead of nine, maintaining in any case its usual two times. individual and its abundant mountain.

Schedule: At what time do the 2021 Tour of Switzerland stages begin?

The race will be held from Sunday the 6th to Sunday the 13th. The stages will begin between 11:30 and 12:00 hours. The first stage, which will be a time trial, will start at 13:20. The seventh, also against the clock, will start at 13:36. Each and every one of the eight stages has an intermediate ending time of 5:20 p.m. Richard Carapaz will be one of the reference names together with Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel. Marc Soler, the Spanish trump card. There will be 10-6-4 ″ in the goals of the six rounds online and 3-2-1 ″ in the intermediate sprints.

Television: Where to watch the Tour of Switzerland 2021?

Eitb and Esport 3 (Basque and Catalan channels) will be in charge of broadcasting this race in Spanish territory. Both televisions will connect live with the signal of each stage around 3:20 pm. The winner in 2019 (last edition), Egan Bernal, will not be present after winning the Giro. Numerous prominent names to succeed the Colombian in the record.

The stages of the Tour of Switzerland

1st Frauenfeld CRI 10.9 km

2nd Neuhausen am Rheinfall – Lachen, 173 km

3rd Lachen – Pfaffnau 185 km

4th St. Urban – Gstaad 171 km

5th Gstaad – Leukerbad 172 km

6th Fiesch – Disentis-Sedrun 162 km

7th Disentis-Sedrun – Andermatt CRI 23.2 km

8th Andermatt – Andermatt 118 km

Latest winners:

2019. Egan Bernal (COL)

2018. Richie Porte (AUS)

2017. Simon Spilak (ESL)

2016. Miguel Ángel López (COL).