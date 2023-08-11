The Vuelta a España dispute is approaching, which will run from August 26 to September 17, in 21 stages.

In this edition, the Spanish race will have four flat stages, two flat stages with a mountain finish, six medium-mountain stages, seven high-mountain stages, a team time trial and an individual one.

Colombian presence

Although the official teams are not yet known, it is known that Colombia will have an important presence in the race with several riders.

Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

The great uncertainty is Egan Bernalbecause from Europe it is already assured that he will be on the Ineos team payroll to contest the race, although some experts consider that it would not be prudent for him to run two ‘big’ ones in a row taking into account the serious accident he suffered in 2022.

Egan recently participated in the Tour de France and although he did not appear in the general classification, he had a great display and effort. Confirmation is expected from Ineos about his eventual presence in the Vuelta.

Another Colombian who would be in the competition is Juan Sebastian Molano UAE Team Emirates. Molano is his team’s card to win the flat stages with arrival at the sprint.

Juan Sebastián Molano, zero and two wins in the Tour of Sicily. Photo: Press Tour of Sicily

For his part, Sergio Higuita he also has expectations of being in the race, after missing the Giro d’Italia due to injury.

Higuita, from Bora Hansgrohe, would arrive with great challenges and the goal of appearing in the race.

Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain Victorious, is another Colombian ready to compete. His mission will be to be present at the breakaways and fight stages.

Other Colombians who hope to be on the lists of their teams are Daniel Martinez of Ineos, Harold Tejada from Astana Qazaqstan, Einer Rubiofrom Movistar, as well as Fernando Gaviria, Andrés Camilo Ardila and Ramiro Sossa.

