The Tour of Spain 2023 is a road cycling race that is located in its edition 78which began on August 26 and will run until Sunday, September 17.

In the competition, which first played in 1935Colombian cyclists are looking for a way to stand out and bring victory to their country, and in this tournament this year there were six representatives: Egan Bernal, Einer Rubio, Santiago Buitrago, Juan Sebastián Molano, Sergio Higuita and Diego Andrés Camargo.

(We recommend: Kaden Groves, without rivals, wins again in the Tour of Spain).

Best Colombian positioned in the general classification

According to stage 6 that took place this Wednesday, August 31, the Boyacá cyclist Einer Rubio was the one who managed to position himself higher of his teammates, both in the stage classification and in the general classification.

The Movistar rider sought to finish first in the stage, as he attacked when he was at 4 kilometers from the finish line, but it was not enough and he was seventhleaving the victory to the American cyclist Sepp Kuss.

Classification of Colombians in stage 6

7. Einer Rubio: Movistar Team team, time 1:05.

11. Santiago Buitrago: team Team Bahrain Victorious, time 1:32.

34. Sergio Higuita: Bora – Hansgrohe team, time 7:11.

52.Egan Bernal: Team Ineos team, time 12:04.

133. Diego Camargo: EF Education-EasyPost team, time 28:32.

157. Juan Sebastian Molano: UAE Team Emirates team, time 31:21.

General classification of Colombians

17. Einer Rubio: time 3:22.

20. Santiago Buitrago: time 3:58.

32. Sergio Higuita: time 13:20.

42.Egan Bernal: time 18:06.

67.Diego Camargo: time 33:08.

138. Juan Sebastian Molano: time 54:56.

(It might interest you: Classifications of the Tour of Spain: Remco Evenepoel, increasingly leading).

On the other hand, Colombia has also made history in this competition through the years, since the cyclists of the tricolor land have excelled in previous editions of the Vuelta a España.

Colombians who made history in the Tour of Spain

– 1985:

​In that year, the Colombian Pacho Guitierrez he finished third in the Vuelta.

– 1987:

It was the first time that a Colombian was in first place, this being the cyclist Lucho Herrera.

– 1989:

In that year there were two Colombians who were part of the first places, being Fabio Parra the second and Oscar de Jesus Vargas the third.

– 2016:

​That year a situation similar to that of 1989 occurred, as two Colombians once again occupied the podium, only on that occasion Colombia was part of the first place thanks to Nairo Quintanaand in the third he was Esteban Chaves.

– 2018:

Miguel Angel Lopez He was the last to reach the podium, finishing third that year.

NATALY BARRERA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the great silent work that puts him in the spotlight of the Tour of Spain).

More news in EL TIEMPO: