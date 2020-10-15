The Back to Spain will put the finishing touch on an atypical 2020 season in which the Tour was held in September, the Giro in October … and in which the Spanish round will end in November. Despite reducing its initial route in three stages due to not being able to compete in the initial days in the Netherlands, the Vuelta maintains a large part of its initially planned route and on which great will compete platoon figures such as Primoz Roglic, Chris Froome or Alejandro Valverde, among others.

Map with the route of the Tour of Spain 2020

Stage 1: Irún – Arrate-Eibar (173 km.), Tuesday, October 20

The Vuelta a España 2020 will start with a route that is very reminiscent of the demanding stages of the Vuelta al País Vasco, full of short but tough ports. In this first stage the cyclists will ascend in the second half of the stage the ports of Udana (3rd), Kanpazar (3rd) and Elgeta (3rd), before the final climb to Arrate, first category, who will wear the first red jersey Spin.

Profile of the first stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 2: Pamplona – Lekumberri (151.6 km.), Wednesday October 21

New mid-mountain day with a final section that could make a difference. The climbs to Guirguillano (3rd) and Puerto de Urbasa (3rd) could facilitate escapes before the final climb to San Miguel de Aralar, first class, which will crown 17 kilometers from the finish line and from where the runners will face a rapid descent to Lekunberri.

Profile of the second stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 3: Lodosa – La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa (166.1 km.) Thursday, October 22

New arrival high on the third day of the Vuelta. In a day that will not give rest, the first brave could look for the escape towards Alto de Oncala (3rd) before rolling through a foul terrain that will take them to Vinuesa, where they will begin the final climb to Laguna Negra, a first-class port It will be released on the route of the Vuelta.

Profile of the third stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 4: Garray. Numancia – Ejea de los Caballeros (191.7 km.), Friday, October 23

Ideal stage for sprinters since, despite the rough areas at the beginning, the rest of the day is mostly favorable terrain or with few ramps. The teams in the general standings cannot be misled by the formation of possible fans that could break the peloton before arrival.

Profile of the fourth stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 5: Huesca – Sabiñánigo (184.4 km.), Saturday, October 24

Demanding half-mountain day before arrival in the Pyrenees in an ideal stage for ambushes, especially in the second part of the route. The climbs to Alto de Vio (2nd), Alto de Fanlo (3rd) and Alto de Petralba (2nd), the latter 18 kilometers from the finish line, could break the race before reaching Sabiñánigo.

Profile of the fifth stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 6: Biescas – Col du Tourmalet (136.6 km.), Sunday, October 25

First great mountain day in the Tour of Spain with the ascent of three colossi of the Pyrenees and with hardly any flat kilometers. The first category climb to Alto de Portalet will take the peloton into France, where they will ascend the dreaded Col de l’Aubisque, Special category, and after their descent down the Soulor slope, they will head for the final climb at least the feared Col de Tourmalet, one of the great colossi of the Tour that this year will be present at the Vuelta a España.

Profile of the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 7: Vitoria-Gasteiz – Villanueva de Valdegovia (159.7 km.), Tuesday, October 27

After the rest day in Vitoria, the cyclists will face an ideal half-mountain day for escapes that includes a double pass through the Port of Orduña, first class with ramps of up to 14%. The last ascent, located 19 kilometers from the finish line, could encourage some of the favorites of the general classification in search of time for their rivals.

Profile of the seventh stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 8: Logroño – Alto de Moncalvillo (164 km.), Wednesday October 28

New mountain day, this time in La Rioja. The peloton will roll on rough terrain for much of the day before the day gets harder as it passes through Puerto de la Rasa (2nd category). After a long descent, the runners will have some respite before starting the final climb to Alto de Moncalvillo, first class with a final three kilometers at 13-14%, which is another of the unprecedented peaks of the 2020 Vuelta.

Profile of the eighth stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 9: BM Cid Campeador. Castrillo del Val – Aguilar de Campoo (157.7 km.) Thursday, October 29

Practically flat day through the fields of Castilla in what presents the second great chance of triumph for the sprinters in this Vuelta a España 2020 in the final circuit that the runners will have to face in Aguilar de Campoo.

Profile of the ninth stage of the Vuelta a España 2020.

Stage 10: Llana – 185 km (Friday, October 30)

On paper it might seem like an ideal day for sprinters, but nothing could be further from the truth. The route only offers a mountainous difficulty, very far from the finish line: Alto de San Cipriano (3rd category). The victory will be disputed by sprinting, but on a small slope of less than 2 km that has an average of 5%, ideal for explosive runners and with good speed.

Vuelta a España 2020: profile of stage 10.

Stage 11: Mountain – 170 km (Saturday, October 31)

The general classification of the Vuelta 2020 will begin to be decided at this stage. A day in which the favorites cannot fail if they want to keep their aspirations for victory in the race intact. It is a high mountain journey made up of five passes (one of the 3rd and four of the 1st category) and a high end, the now classic ascent to La Farrapona. Only the best climbers will be in a position to conquer its summit after exceeding the 18 km that compose it, with ramps of up to 13% unevenness.

Vuelta a España 2020: profile of stage 11.

Stage 12: Mountain – 109 (Sunday, November 1)

Without respite after the very hard effort of the previous day, another high mountain stage arrives, although of short length. Of course, the ports follow one after another and there will be hardly any rest: two of the 3rd, one of the 1st and the highlight of the Special Category. That honor belongs to the mythical Angliru, who will destroy the group of favorites in a thousand pieces in its 12 km and ramps that exceed 20%. Without a doubt, one of the judges of this Vuelta.

Vuelta a España 2020: profile of stage 12.

Stage 13: Individual Time Trial – 33.7 km (Tuesday, November 3)

Individual time trial very favorable to the great specialists of the modality with respect to pure climbers. With a profile practically identical to the one that presented the final time of the last Tour de France. Almost 32 km flat with a final ascent to the Mirador de Ézaro (1.5 km) that can motivate a change of bicycle to face its hard ramps with greater comfort.

Tour of Spain 2020: profile of stage 13.

Stage 14: Mid-mountain – 204.7 km (Wednesday, November 4)

Transition day facing the first swords of the general classification, with a suitable terrain for a break to bear fruit and reach the finish line. One of the longest stages of this edition, over 200 kilometers with a leg-breaking profile and three short and explosive ports of the 3rd category. Offensive runners with good performance in the mid-mountains will be very favorites.

Tour of Spain 2020: profile of stage 14.

Stage 15: Mid-mountain – 230.8 km (Thursday, November 5)

We are facing the longest stage of this Vuelta: 230.8 km starting in Mos and arriving in Puebla de Sanabria. Very rough terrain that will offer little respite with up to five 3rd grade ports. The last of them, Padornelo, can decide the winner of the stage, since whoever wins alone will have favorable ground ahead to maintain their advantage. A descent and a little less than 10 flat km to the finish line.

Vuelta a España 2020: profile of stage 15.

Stage 16: Mid-mountain – 162 km (Friday, November 6)

The final and decisive section of the race arrives with the penultimate opportunity to make differences in the general with a medium mountain stage. El Portillo, the 2nd pass, will leave the group of favorites very small due to its length (almost 14 km) and the wear and tear that all of them have already accumulated on their legs. The last attacks will arrive in El Robledo (1st), a port with more demanding ramps, although at 35 km from the finish it seems far away for great feats.

Vuelta a España 2020: profile of stage 16.

Stage 17: Mountain – 178.2 km (Saturday, November 7)

The winner of the Vuelta is decided in this last high mountain stage. In total, six ports (three of 3rd, one of 2nd, one of 1st and one Special) that will punish the legs of the runners from kilometer 40 of the stage. The final judge will be La Covatilla, with ramps that reach up to 16% during its 12 kilometers of very hard ascent.

Vuelta a España 2020: profile of stage 17.

Stage 18: Llana – 124.2 km (Sunday, November 8)

Traditional arrival in the capital of Spain for a triumphal ride for runners. The stage will start from the La Zarzuela Racecourse and will cross eight towns in the Community before arriving in Madrid, whose triumph will be resolved by sprinting on the classic circuit of the city.