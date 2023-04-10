Four stages scheduled with closing on Friday in Giarre after a total of 718 km and 8800 meters in altitude. The Ragusan from Bahrain is the latest winner

Sicily returns to the center of the international cycling calendar. The first pink jersey of Filippo Ganna was christened in the opening time trial of the Giro d’Italia Monreale-Palermo in 2020, the following year the Giro di Sicilia was once again the protagonist, which saw Vincenzo Nibali triumph (2021) and Damiano Caruso (2022), two sons of this land. On Tuesday from Marsala Victorius from Ragusa from Bahrain – last year he rode in the blue jersey – will be one of the most eagerly awaited riders at the start of tomorrow’s first stage, Marsala-Agrigento. Four stages for a total of 718 km and 8800 meters in altitude.

First step — Marsala-Agrigento, 159km. Path that is suitable for sprinters able to hold on short climbs. In fact, the last kilometers present an ascent with an average gradient of around 5% with peaks of 9% 2.5 km from the finish. See also Vuelta San Juan: Welsford shot. Ganna fined, Bernal retires

Second stage — Canicattì-Vittoria, 193 km. Fraction for sprinters with the last 10 straight km interspersed only by a few semi-bends.

Third stage — Enna-Termini Imerese, 150km. On paper it is a fraction that should still favor the sprinters but there could be surprises in the finale. In the last kilometre, the road climbs with slopes reaching 6% and a series of switchbacks. It will be important to keep the position for those who intend to play for the stage win and for those who don’t want to take “holes” in view of the general classification.

Fourth stage — Barcelona Well of Gotto-Giarre, 216 km. The fraction that presumably will decide the winner of this edition of the Giro di Sicilia. 216 km scheduled with 3700 meters in altitude. After about 50 km you face the Floresta climb ((40 km overall at 3% average with stretches at 7%). At 1 km you face the climb to Etna (Loc. Due Monti) of about 18 km at 6%. After the descent to Mascali di scala the ascent of Scorciavacca to the top (10 km at 6.4%).Retrace the previous descent reaching Mascali and then reaching Giarre. See also The great Caruso

Bibs — Here are the starting numbers of some of the most awaited riders: 1 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorius); 11. Mark Cavendish (Astana); 61. Vincenzo Albanese (Eolo-Kometa); 111. Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty); 131. Elia Viviani (Italian national team); 171. Valerio Conti (Team Corratec); 221. Diego Ulissi (Uae Emirates); 223. George Bennett (UAE Emirates).

