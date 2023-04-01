The Metropolitan City of Reggio Calabria cycling tour is back on the calendar after eleven years of absence: appointment on Sunday 16 April. Very interesting route from an altitude and technical point of view: 162.4 km with 1,800 meters in altitude. The lot of starters is still being defined, even if already today among the confirmed teams there are World Tour, Professional and Continental formations. A qualified participation, with athletes partly from the Giro di Sicilia, which will make the outcome of the race particularly uncertain and exciting, which features challenging climbs to activate the athletes’ imagination, but also space for the pursuers to recover. The technical organization of the Reggio Calabria Metropolitan City cycling tour was entrusted by the Professional Cycling League to Extragiro, a company directed by Marco Selleri and Marco Pavarini.