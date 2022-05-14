The Giro d’Italia 2022 ends this Sunday the first part of the route with a five-star stage, with a high mountain finish between Isernia and Blockhaus, first category.

But it is not only the difficult arrival, but During the tour you will find six mountain passes, scoring, one from third, two from second and two from first, the last one at the finish line.

And that final climb will be key, since it is 13.6 kilometers long, with maximum ramps of 12 percent incline at kilometer 12.

And the leader?

This port is ideal for doing damage, without a doubt that this day will leave the general much more refined, although it is unknown if Juan Pedro López will continue as leader, Well, over the main favorites for the title, he has a difference of 1 min 42 s over Simon Yates and 2 min 06 s over Richard Carapaz.

Perhaps this margin will help López to continue wearing the pink leader’s shirt and finish the first part of the Giro with good dividends.

There is no doubt that this Sunday the day will be key, it is the opportunity to reduce time and move up in the general classification.

Colombia has been the protagonist in the Blockhaus, Well, Nairo Quintana won the stage there in the 2017 Giro.

