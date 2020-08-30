B.accompanied by major corona worries and many falls, Alexander Kristoff rode into the first yellow jersey of the 107th Tour de France. The 33-year-old Norwegian won the opening win on Saturday’s Promenade des Anglais in Nice, which is only moderately crowded due to major restrictions, ahead of the Danish world champion Mads Pedersen and the Dutchman Cees Bol from the German Sunweb team. The twelve German starters played no role in the first hectic 156 of a total of 3484.2 kilometers to Paris. Sprinter André Greipel fell and dragged himself to the team bus with grazes. Former world champion Peter Sagan from the Bora-hansgrohe racing team came in fifth. “I’ve always dreamed of wearing the yellow jersey one day, nothing more is possible as a cyclist,” said Kristoff.

In view of the pandemic, there could be no talk of a tour atmosphere of the past few years. Spectators stood at the roadside, but by no means as they once were in rows of ten or more. The region on the Côte d’Azur belongs to the “Red Zone”, where the virus is particularly strong. In the past few days, the number of infections had skyrocketed. On Friday, the French Ministry of Health registered 7,379 new cases in just 24 hours and spoke of an “exponential increase”. Accordingly, the measures relating to the tour have been tightened. Far fewer than the originally planned 5000 spectators cheered the cycling stars around last year’s winner Egan Bernal in the direct finish area.



Alexander Kristoff wins the first stage of the Tour de France.

:



Image: Reuters





The top favorites held back on the rainy opening stage, and Germany’s hopeful Emanuel Buchmann also reached the goal with the main field. “It was not easy. The track was very dangerous, very slippery. The team did a good job. I made it to the finish line safely. That is important, ”said Buchmann. And there was more good news for the German. Shortly before the start, his team announced that the two main sponsors, Bora and hansgrohe, would extend their commitment until 2024. “This is not an easy time for sport, for business. We are all the more pleased about the good news. That gives us planning security, ”said team boss Ralph Denk. The current plans provide for Buchmann to get through the first few days. After all, the Ravensburger native is still plagued by the fall injuries from the Dauphiné tour two weeks ago. “It can be done a lot better. I’m not at 100 percent, but a little more optimistic than last week, ”said Buchmann.

Buchmann was spared the many falls on the wet road, which was not easy. Because of the rain, the track was extremely slippery, and drivers kept falling to the ground. The French favorites Julian Alaphilippe and Thibaut Pinot or Bernal’s helpers Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador were also unlucky. Just like John Degenkolb, whose tour has already ended because he did not reach the goal within the time limit. After the race he had to have an X-ray examination and left the mobile medical laboratory with large plasters on his knees. “It doesn’t look good,” he said afterwards. A little later he was certain. “Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Today I lost everything.” The sprinters Caleb Ewan and Sam Bennett also fell – so the list of victims was prominent. In between, Tony Martin drove to the front and challenged the field to moderate. The last fall occurred a few kilometers from the finish, so there was only a small sprint group.

Before it started on Saturday, the tour organization had to tighten the regulations again. A team is now excluded if there are two positive corona cases in the entire team, including the environment, within seven days. It was not until Friday that the measure was relaxed following a decision by the UCI world association. Accordingly, a team would only have been excluded if there were two positive cases among the respective eight drivers. The direct team environment includes around 20 other people such as physiotherapists, bus drivers and sports directors. According to tour director Christian Prudhomme, the decision was made by the inter-ministerial crisis team. The background to this is the increase in new infections in France for days. The Corona issue will continue to accompany the tour. Also on Sunday, when it’s the first time in the mountains, starting and finishing in Nice. Two climbs in the first category, including the 1607 meter high Col de Turini with an average of 7.3 percent gradient, have to be mastered. Pinot and all other fall victims need to recover quickly.