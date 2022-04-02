Like Christmas, Easter and birthdays: Sunday is a public holiday in cycling-mad Belgium, Tour of Flanders day. But Wout van Aert cannot take part. It hits him now of all times.

Wout van Aert is Belgium’s hope, but this time he is absent from the Tour of Flanders. Image: picture alliance/dpa/BELGA

Et is the highest emotion for all Belgian cycling fans. It’s the day of days. Christmas, Easter, Birthday, all in one. It’s the day of the Tour of Flanders. On Sunday (10.00 a.m. at Eurosport) it’s that time again. The 106th edition of the race leads over the famous ramps, the Hellingen.

Eighteen of these short, extremely steep climbs have to be climbed. Every child in Flanders knows their names: Oude Kwaremont, Wolvenberg, Marlboroughstraat, Valkenberg, Kanarieberg, Koppenberg, Paterberg, these are the most famous. They are up to 20 percent steep, and just like the archaic cobblestone passages at Paris-Roubaix, they are among the sanctuaries of road cycling. Places of pain that every great racer, every classic hunter, wants to go through at least once with all their might in order to win this race.