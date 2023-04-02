Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the 107th Tour of Flanders. The number one in world cycling imposed himself in 6h12’07”, at an average of 44.673 kmh, at the end of a spectacular edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, arriving alone at the finish line in Oudenaarde. In second place, at the end of an exciting duel with the champion from Komenda, was the Dutch Mathieu Van der Poel (Alpecin Deceuninck), 16″ behind. The third coin was won by the Dane Mads Pedersen (Trek Segafredo) who ruled, in the sprint of the pursuers, who reached 1’12”, the big loser of the day, Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma). For Pogacar this is the fourth victory in a classic monument after the successes achieved in 2021 at the Liège-Bastogne-Liege and at the Giro di Lombardia, the latter, then, repeated last year. Now, to complete the five successful only, in chronological order, the Flemish Rik Van Looy, Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck are missing only the Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.

From the start, which took place in Brugge this morning at 10.15, there was a frenetic race in which the usual breakaway of the day could not take shape. In the end, this materialized only after 100 kilometers with eight runners: the Belgian champion Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick Step) with his compatriots Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Dstny) and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bingoal WB), the Dutch Elmar Reinders ( Jayco AlUla) and Daan Hoole (Trek Segafredo), the Swiss Filippo Colombo (Q36.5), the Canadian Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech) and the German Jonas Rutsch (EF Education Cycling). The forwards quickly gained ground reaching a maximum lead of nearly six minutes at the halfway point on the ascent to the Kortekeer. The slowdown of the peloton was also due to a spectacular fall which occurred at kilometer 130 due to a senseless maneuver by the Pole Filip Maciejuk (Bahrain Victorious) who was immediately disqualified by the jury.

At this point the DSM broke the delay and lined up at the head of the platoon, sharply increasing the pace. At minus 110, the former world champion Mads Pedersen started from the group. He was followed by 10 other riders: the Italian Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates), the Danish Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick Step), the Americans Neilson Powless (EF Education Cycling) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), the Swiss Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ), the English Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), the Ecuadorian Jhonathan Narvaez (Ineos Grendadiers), the French Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) and the Flemish Nathan Van Hooydonck (Jumbo Visma) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Dstny). Within a few kilometres, the counter-attackers were within a minute of the fugitives. The chase was completed at the foot of the Kanarieberg with 75 kilometers to go. Meanwhile, a further fall in the platoon forced the Slovenian Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and the Eritrean Biniam Girmay (Intermarché Circus Wanty) to retire.

The 19 in command arrived at the foot of Oude Kwaremont three minutes ahead of the peloton. At this point, Pogacar broke the hesitation followed by Van der Poel and Van Aert. The three tenors quickly reduced the gap on the treads. At the foot of Kruisberg, 30 at the finish line, Pedersen, realizing the danger deriving from the imminent return of the triumvirate, broke the delay by attempting solitary action. On the climb Van Aert gave way: therefore, only the Slovenian and the Dutch remained in pursuit of the Harrogate 2019 world champion. The race was decided on the last pass on the Oude Kwaremont, with 16 kilometers to go. Tadej took Van der Poel off the wheel to then reach and overtake the unfortunate Dane in one fell swoop. The subsequent ascent to the Paterberg recorded the lead consolidating with only Raymond Poulidor’s nephew remaining in the hunt while Pedersen was retaken by what remained of the pursuers. The final 13,000 meters sealed the triumph of Pogacar who, having taken the advantage to a safe distance, got up three hundred meters from the banner to enjoy the well-deserved triumph.

Last year’s Tour of Flanders was one of Pogacar’s two missteps when, on his debut in the wall race, he finished only fourth after stalling excessively in the last kilometer before the two-man sprint with Van der Poel , thus allowing the return of the pursuers. The second hitch, as we well know, occurred at the Tour de France. If it is true that revenge is a dish that is served cold, in light of today’s result, if I were Jonas Vingegard (Jumbo Visma) I would be definitely worried.