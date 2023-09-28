The Tour of Croatia confirms itself in favor of the Italian colours, after Elia Viviani had won the first stage in the sprint. In the third stage, Otocac-Opatija of 133 km, it was Nicolò Parisini who achieved his first success as a professional. The 23-year-old from Lombardy of Q36.5, the Swiss professional team for which Vincenzo Nibali is a consultant, won ahead of the 21-year-old Dane Tobias Lund Andresen (Dsm) and the Slovenian of Bahrain-Victorious Matej Mohoric, with Nicolò Buratti seventh. In the general classification, Tobias Lund Andresen leads with a 2 second advantage over Parisini, who has climbed eleven positions thanks to this success. On Friday we continue with the fourth stage, 191 km from Krk to Labin. The Croatian race, which last year saw Jonathan Milan’s first pro victories, will end on Sunday.