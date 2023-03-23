The Australian cyclist Kaden Groves (Alpecin) won this Thursday in the sprint the fourth stage of the Tour of Catalonia, between Llívia and Sabadell, after which Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) continues to lead the general.

Groves defeated Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), who was second, and New Zealander Corbin Strong (Israel), who came in third position in a massive arrival at the finish line in Sabadell.

Roglic continues to lead the general with the same time as his great rival for the final victory Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step), who is in second position.

Stage 4 of the Tour of Catalonia.

Roglic, who put on the leader’s jersey in the first stage, kept the lead by managing to enter this Thursday ahead of the Belgian.

In third place overall, 19 seconds behind the first two, the Italian Giulio Ciccone (Trek) remains, after the peloton covered the 188 km between Llívia and Sabadell on Thursday.

The most conducive stage for sprinters, it was decided in the last few meters after the peloton annulled the break of the day made up of a quintet of runners four kilometers from the finish line. Then began the struggle between the sprinter teams to place their men in the best position through the streets of Sabadell.

On the long straight at the finish, Groves set his top speed in a close duel with Coquard.

The stage of the Colombians

The best Colombian in the stage was Einer Rubio in 31st place with the same time as the winner.

Esteban Chaves was 39, Iván Sosa was 55, Rigoberto Urán was 67, Camilo Ardila was 69 and Harold Tejada was 81. Egan Bernal lost more time and reached 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

On Friday the fifth stage of the Tour of Catalonia will take place, of 176.5 km, between Tortosa and Lo Port with two third-category ports and arrival in one of a special category.

AFP

