After Olav Kooij’s victories, Jumbo-Visma’s dominance continues at the Tour of Britain. This time it is Kooij himself who helps Wout Van Aert and not the other way around: at the bend, the Dutchman slows down and makes the “hole”, allowing van Aert to make the winning draw. With an impressive progression in the last 1000 metres, the Belgian broke the curse of second places and only appeared at the finish line in Felixstowe, 3 seconds ahead of Danny van Poppel and Ethan Vernon. Sixth place instead for Davide Persico, best professional result for the blue.

wout’s words

—

“Obviously I’m very happy with how the stage went. It’s always complicated to do what I did today. Yesterday evening we saw the finish and, partly seriously and partly for fun, we started to think it would be possible to try to anticipate the sprint. I tried but initially I didn’t think I’d make it, my teammates cheered me on the radio and when I looked behind me I realized I’d managed to gain space and understood that the plan was succeeding, I pedaled to the finish line and then I cheered It ended up being another great day for the team and I’m very proud of that” said Van Aert, who is smiling back in Great Britain after too many bitter weeks. In 2023 alone, he took seven second places.