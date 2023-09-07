He has long been considered one of the most promising sprinters on the world scene, although he has yet to turn 22 (he will do so on October 17): but what Olav Kooij is doing at the Tour of Britain is truly remarkable. The Dutchman of Jumbo-Visma, who has already reached 26 victories as a professional, has in fact imposed himself in the first four stages. A poker in a row achieved thanks also to Wout Van Aert: the Belgian in fact often made himself available as the last man for Kooij who never had any rivals in the sprint. Among other things, thanks to these victories, the team of Roglic and Vingegaard has reached 56 seasonal successes: none like them.