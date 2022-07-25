The Tour’s finish is traditionally on the Champs-Élysées, but the dates of the Tour de France, which will run from June 29 to July 21, are very close to the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, which will start on July 26 . Tour boss Christian Prudhomme said in June that no decision had been made on where the 2024 Tour de France will finish.

“We’ll see,” Hidalgo told Le Parisien newspaper. ,,It is a subject that we discuss with Prudhomme. We work in good terms on alternatives. We are pragmatic and will find a solution. The opening of the Games is on July 26, 2024. This means that the Place de la Concorde must be put in order in the weeks prior to that. A possible absence of the Champs-Élysées in the Tour is not taboo.”