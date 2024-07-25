Ciudad Juárez— The driver of a public transport truck ran over a woman and a car park attendant in the downtown area this morning due to speeding. He also hit two parked vans there.

Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) went to the streets of Membrila and Ignacio Alatorre, to learn of the accident and crash involving a truck on the Poniente-Sur route, marked with the economic number 1831, which ran over a parked car, then took a woman who was getting out of a Jeep and pressed her against a black GMC truck, ending up hitting a Dodge Ram, indicated a Road Safety agent.

Rescue ambulance number 12 arrived at the scene and treated the two injured people, who were taken to a Social Security hospital in Pronaf.

The truck driver was arrested and taken to the CGSV facilities.