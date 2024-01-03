Tour de Ski | Sweden's star skier blew his nose at his Norwegian opponent – “Perhana anyway”

Two female skiers clashed.

Tour There was great drama in de Ski's sprint in Davos on Wednesday. Swedish Emma Ribom fell in his own semi-final and lost the game, even though he had acquired good positions for himself.

Ribom, 26, was really hot in the finish area. He was angry with Norway Kristine Stavås for Skistadwho was close to Ribom when he fell.

Ribom cried and screamed. Skistad calmly followed the situation from a distance. The atmosphere was freezing.

“Damn it, this is not ok,” Ribom roared Aftonbladet by.

Swedish women's coach Stefan Thomson was of the opinion that Skistad caused the crash.

“Ribom was driven over. It's obvious to me. I think it was something completely different from the usual competition situation”, commented Thomson For Expressen.

Ribom was on the same lines.

“I haven't seen the replay, but I was run over from behind. Then it's hard to stay upright,” Ribom told Aftonbladet.

Yle Sports expert Ville Nousiainen saw the situation completely differently than the Swedes. Ribom did a back-heavy turn on him, which caused him to fall.

“It didn't seem like there were any miracles, hiccups or bumps coming. Ribom just tried to speed up his carelessness with acids as much as possible. He saw with a side eye that someone was coming,” Nousiainen commented.

The sprint was won by Ribomi who skied in the semi-final Linn Svahn before Skistad and Jessie Diggins. Jasmi Joensuu was tenth as the best Finnish woman.