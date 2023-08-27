A spectacular stage, the last, that of the Tour de l’Avenir for Nationals: 100 kilometers with a lot of climbing from Val Cenis to Sainte Foy Tarentaise which revolutionized the general classification. The success of the stage went to the Italian Giulio Pellizzari, 19-year-old from the Marches of the Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizané, who preceded the Mexican Isaac Del Toro: the latter took the final success giving his country its first victory in this race, while the American leader Riccitello broke away and lost the championship lead he had in the morning. On the final podium, behind Del Toro, two Azzurri climb: second Pellizzati at 1’13”, third Davide Piganzoli (from Valtellina of Eolo-Kometa) at 1’42”.