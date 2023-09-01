The youngest up-and-comer in sight of our cycling. Gaia Realini, 22 years old from Abruzzo, has already climbed important podiums this year: third at the Freccia Vallone, third at the Vuelta, third at the Giro d’Italia, just to name a few. Today the Lidl-Trek athlete, in the blue jersey, won the fourth stage of the Tour de l’Avenir femmes in Megeve after a breakaway of 25 kilometres. Behind her, the Dutch Van Anrooij at 41” and the British Shackley at 45”. Now Realini has climbed 7 positions and is fourth in the general standings, 33” from the primacy of the German Niedermaier. Friday fifth and final stage, 98km from Saint Gervais Mont Blanc to Sainte Foy Tarentaise.