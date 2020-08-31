Zero autograph, zero selfie, zero contact. When you add three zeros, it always makes a bubble. So that the count is good for three weeks, the organizers put under cover the thirty members of each of the twenty-two formations of this Tour de France. “We must all make sure that we are irreproachable, it goes through a bubble, by minimizing contact with the outside world even if we know that in the event of infections in the peloton, it can go very quickly“, recognize Romain Bardet, the leader of AG2R-La Mondiale. The rule is simple, and it was already reminded on Saturday evening to all the teams and followers, “anyone with a ‘Bulle Course’ badge is prohibited from coming into close contact with a person outside the bubble race.“Close contact meaning being within 1 meter without a mask or sharing a confined space for at least 15 minutes without a mask.

“The hardest part is wearing the mask but when you are on the bike you forget all that.”

On a daily basis, the contrast with the previous Tours is striking. Out of hotels where barrier gestures and isolation are required, the runners live reclusively with their staff while waiting to turn their legs. The crowds around the team buses have completely disappeared from the departure and arrival areas. Neither guest, nor journalist, nor onlooker gravitate under the awnings while the public is kept at a safe distance. A “freedom” found for the runners who sometimes waited until the last minutes to reach the starting line where the incessant requests for selfies and autographs gave them the appearance of rock star. The usual comfort to runners is that families are spotted stealthily around a barrier when they are not at home. A bad for a good, we hope in the peloton.

Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) allows himself a few moments with relatives in Nice © DR



“The health measures put in place reassure us but we are all well aware that there is no zero risk, we know that something can happen at any time“, ensures Guillaume Martin, the climber of Cofidis. Sheltered in their bubble without contact with the outside or “locked outside” on the Tour routes, the runners are the first to “live with” the virus. “The hardest part is wearing the mask but when you are on the bike you forget all that“, explained Thibaut Pinot by screen interposed Friday. During the race, “this is the moment when we are freest“, adds Pierre Rolland the climber of B&B Hôtels-Vital Concept. We were deprived of doing what we love for long weeks. To have a bib, to race, to do internships, to be together, we benefit even more and realize how lucky we are to do this job, to have a form of freedom to do biking. It’s not the same but it doesn’t spoil the party. “

A permanent sword of Damocles

Despite the rumors which polluted the pre-Tour, only two positive cases were identified. Thursday evening, two people from the management of the Belgian team Lotto-Soudal were sent home along with the two people sharing their rooms. Bad timing which certainly condemned the reduction in the protocol proposed by the International Cycling Union where only two positive riders over seven smoothed days caused exclusion from the team. At a time when the epidemic has resumed an “exponential” progression in France, according to the Directorate General of Health, the interministerial crisis unit has decided to revoke the proposal which was consensus among the teams. There are two cases out of 30 people on the same team over a period of seven days. “It is not impossible that some teams do not go to the end, “admitted UCI President David Lappartient.” But with respect for the rules, we should not come to this.“.

Tested twice before the start, runners will return to the laboratory box on each rest day or if they show symptoms of Covid. A time bomb that raises fears of possible exclusion. “There is necessarily this stress of having bad news when you take tests“Resumes Pierre Rolland. Especially when we play the coronation on the Champs-Elysées. That this Tour would be cruel for a contender for victory if all the efforts made to reach the top were nullified by two positive cases in the staff. “Some runners have not seen their families since mid-July so as not to take any risks. You can’t imagine seeing a yellow jersey the day before arriving in Paris losing the victory because a cook is positive“, regrets Pascal Singer, president of the National Union of Professional Cyclists. “Losing the Tour on the green carpet? It’s a question that I don’t ask myself at all, says Thibaut Pinot. “I try to stay in my thing. I hope that there will be no team exclusion and that the result in Paris will be solely on the athlete. We know we have a Damocles sword above our heads.“

The Tour, the economic heart of the teams

In the peloton, we fear the bad scenario of Bora-Hansgrohe on the Brittany Classic in Plouay at the start of the week. The German team could not take the start due to a positive rider beforea second test do not come to affirm the contrary. On the Tour, the protocol provides for a second opinion before drawing the exclusion. “Tomorrow if we have two positive runners over seven days, we will have to leave, admits the manager of B&B Hotels Jerome Pineau who doubts the reliability of PCR tests. “On the other hand, I will intervene behind so that we can prove that my runner endangered the others. If a young team like ours, which is participating in its first Tour, has to start on positive tests, everything can quickly stop. And I hope it won’t be false tests.“

Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe in their bubble © Thibault Camus / AFP



Behind the scenes, time at all costs leaves some people perplexed. The Tour is however a question of survival for many teams financed by sponsors, the main media coverage of which comes from the broadcast of images on a hundred TV channels around the world. In 2018, the French team AG2R-La Mondiale estimated at 46 million euros excluding tax for the purchase of advertising space, its spinoffs from the Tour de France, almost half of its visibility over the season. Without such a showcase would put several formations in difficulty.

Paris is still far away …

Like the Paris-Nice shortened en route at the beginning of March, the possibility of seeing the Tour stopped in its tracks also arouses some anxiety in the race bubble. “If the Tour goes to Paris, it will already be a success“, recognizes Bardet. This possibility makes Jerome Pineau shudder.”I don’t want to think about it! If that were to happen, we will have to stop saying that we have to live with this virus, says the manager of the Breton training. We will not have to live at all. Stopping the Tour will not stop the virus from circulating. “ The hypothesis of a Tour stopped before the end exists but it is “very weak“According to the Minister of National Education, Youth and Sports Jean-Michel Blanquer, passing through the Grande Boucle on Saturday. The key is in the bubble. If it remains watertight, the Tour will have succeeded.