Any changes to the health protocol proposed by the International Cycling Union must be “validated by the French public authorities” before being “approved”, said Camille Chaize.

“We have to be extremely adaptive in our systems and take the right decisions as we go”, said Friday, August 28 on franceinfo, the spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior Camille Chaize, about the health security in particular of the Tour de France 2020 which will start on Saturday. A Great Loop whose start has been postponed by two months due to the coronavirus epidemic, and which starts with strict health rules. “We have to adapt, tell ourselves that the Tour is starting under conditions that we know here in Nice, that it will perhaps arrive with other measures in Paris”, she explained.

>> Covid-19, big competition, Colombian accent … Why the 2020 edition of the Tour de France will be different

Adapting is potentially “close access to passes, avoid vehicle parking, avoid gatherings”, said Camille Chaize. Any changes to the health protocol proposed by the International Cycling Union must be “validated by the French public authorities” before being “endorsed”.

It is always the State, in this case the Ministry of the Interior and the prefect of the department, who have the last word.Camille Chaize, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interiorto franceinfo

She recalled that “when you want to enjoy the magnificent landscapes conveyed by the Tour de France, you can also do so in front of your television”. “Go along the roads” for “cheer the runners” is a possibility “if there are no gatherings”.

In addition to barrier gestures, she emphasized “the traditional security issue”, especially “road safety”, which represents the Tour de France. Camille Chaize recommended that spectators do “Watch out for children, they don’t cross as the runners pass. Watch out for dogs too”, because accidents “happen every year”.

