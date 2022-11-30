Thursday, December 1, 2022
Tour de France would have stages in America: which country would be the lucky one?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
Tour de France

Wout van Aert (left), Jonas Vingeggard (center) and Tadej Pogacar.

Wout van Aert (left), Jonas Vingeggard (center) and Tadej Pogacar.

New details about the future tour.

the tour de francethe most important race in the world, will have an important novelty in the future, and that is that its organizers plan to take the route out of Europe.

The organizing committee advances the procedures so that the tour in 2030 reaches American lands, specifically to Canada.

Stephane Bourycommissioner of the Tour, advanced the idea that could come true to extend, in an unprecedented way, the route of the races.

Nairo Quintana (second from left to right), in stage 16 of the Tour de France.

The intention is for the race to pass through the cities of Montreal and Québec, where English and French are spoken. There would be four stages planned to be held in this territory.

These areas are already the epicenter of high-level competitions, since the World Tour has the Québec and Montréal GPs. Even Montreal will host the Road World Championship for 2026,

After the journey through America, the peloton will return to France, to Roissy, where the European expedition will begin.

