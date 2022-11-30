Tour de France would have stages in America: which country would be the lucky one?

the tour de francethe most important race in the world, will have an important novelty in the future, and that is that its organizers plan to take the route out of Europe.

The organizing committee advances the procedures so that the tour in 2030 reaches American lands, specifically to Canada.



Stephane Bourycommissioner of the Tour, advanced the idea that could come true to extend, in an unprecedented way, the route of the races.

The intention is for the race to pass through the cities of Montreal and Québec, where English and French are spoken. There would be four stages planned to be held in this territory.

These areas are already the epicenter of high-level competitions, since the World Tour has the Québec and Montréal GPs. Even Montreal will host the Road World Championship for 2026,

After the journey through America, the peloton will return to France, to Roissy, where the European expedition will begin.

