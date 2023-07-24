Liane Lippert, 25-year-old German from Movistar, won the second stage of the women’s Tour de France, 151.7 kilometers starting from Clermont Ferrand and finishing in Mauriac in the last part under the rain and after several crashes. In a narrow sprint finish, Lippert had her 7th career hit, her first in a grand tour. Behind her the Belgian Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx), winner of the first stage in Clermont Ferrand on Sunday, and Silvia Persico (UAE-ADQ) from Bergamo, who finished fifth in the standings last year as the best Italian. In the finale, the Italian Lidl-Trek champion Elisa Longo Borghini was also very active, the latter on the 600th day of competition in her career. Lotte Kopecky has strengthened the leader’s jersey thanks to time bonuses. On Tuesday, stage three measures 147.2km from Collonges la Rouge to Montignac Lascaux. The race will conclude on Sunday 30 July with an individual time trial in Pau.