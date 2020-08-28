The city of Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) is wearing the colors of the Tour de France. For four days, all over the city, flags and windows with the famous yellow jersey dress the city. With the department placed in the red zone of active circulation of the Covid-19, the stands at the arrival and departure are closed to the public and reserved for the organizers. Spectators will be distributed throughout the course.

“Positioning yourself at the level of the barriers, it is true that it spoils the party a little, it is clear”, estimates a Nice man. “It is not because it is the Tour de France that the Covid -19 will be less harmful. He’s still there so we have to be careful“, tempers another spectator. To try to satisfy the biggest fans, two zones of gatherings were installed.”The area is limited to 400 people, we wait for a certain number of people to come out to bring in others“, explains an organizer.

