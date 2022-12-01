The final stage of the Tour de France is July 21, 2024 in Nice, the race organization announced on Thursday. Until now, the round always ended in or near Paris, but because the Olympic Games are there that year, the finish moves to the city in the south of France.

Since 1975, the Tour has ended on the Champs-Elysées, often with a bunch sprint that changes little in the final result. That will also be different in two years’ time: there will be a time trial, so that the yellow jersey can change hands even in the last stage.

Christian Estrosi, mayor of Nice, announced the move “with some emotion” on Thursday, the Reuters news agency quotes him as saying. Nice hosted the start of the tour in 1981 and in 2020. In 2024 that will be Florence, with which the opening stage will take place in Italy for the first time.