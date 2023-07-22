Tadej Pogacar won stage 20 of the Tour de France, that was held this Saturday between Belfort and Le Markstein, 133 kilometers, after which Jonas Vingegaard he was 115 kilometers away from celebrating his second title of the competition.

The great protagonist of the day was Thibaut Pinot, who got into the breakaway, fought the battle against the last mountain passes of the 2023 competition, as he quickened his pace and made the French public happy.

(Mourning: young promise of cycling dies in a brutal accident)

(Egan Bernal: this is the reason why he ‘dropped’ from the Cycling World Cup)

Good race

Rigoberto Urán he was in that break, but as has been traditional in this Tour, he has not had enough strength to be higher and fight for victory.

carlos rodriguezwho was fighting for the podium, fell, had cuts on his left eyebrow and on the knee on that same side, but recovered and reached the main group.

Tadej Pogacar he attacked 13 km from the end of the day, but the only one who came out to control him was the leader, who stuck to the wheel.

The race broke down. Pogacar and Vingegaard led the way alongside Felix Gall, in search of partial victory. Back, Sepp Kuss, victim of a fall, he lost places in the general classification.

The Yates twins, Adam, who is third, and Simon, fifth, jumped in search of the leaders, in a fight for the ‘top’ five of the Tour.

With 5 km to go, the Yates reached the lead and entered the fight for the partial victory. Simon was fighting for fourth place overall, while Rodríguez tried to prevent him.

This Sunday the race ends with stage 21 between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and Paris115 kilometers.

(Lionel Messi, excited about his Inter Miami debut: ‘I knew I had to score’)