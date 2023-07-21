JOnas Vingegaard has praised his rival Tadej Pogacar to the skies – after his major drop in performance on the 17th stage of the Tour de France on Wednesday. “I have great respect for Tadej. In my opinion, he is the best driver in the world because he is simply the most complete,” said the Danish titleholder in Moutiers on Thursday.

“If you look at the whole picture, he’s the best,” said Vingegaard, who considers himself in the best shape of his life right now, adding: “I have nothing but good things to say about him – and he’s a very nice person too.”

“Many drivers have built me ​​up”

After the extremely close duel with Vingegaard in the first two weeks of the tour, Pogacar initially suffered a significant defeat in the time trial on Tuesday before collapsing completely on the king’s stage on Wednesday.

The Slovenian, who is now 7:35 minutes behind Vingegaard in the overall standings, also spoke up on Thursday evening. It was “hard” at the beginning of the 18th stage, said Pogacar: “But many drivers came to me and built me ​​up. So I was able to recover a bit.”

However, the 24-year-old was still unable to name the reasons for his drop in performance. “I have no real explanation,” he said. “The first two weeks went very well, but maybe the form wasn’t ready for the tour because I came out of injury.”

Pogacar broke the navicular bone of his left hand in the classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which significantly affected his preparation for the tour.

In the 19th stage this Friday, the escapees can hope for their chance. For the professional cyclists, it’s the hilly 172.8 kilometers between Moirans-en-Montagne and Poligny in the Jura Mountains. Such routes suit the German mountain specialist Georg Zimmermann. However, after almost three weeks of touring, the reserves of strength of the pros are almost exhausted. At the end of the section, a long straight awaits the drivers.

For Pogacar, too, the time for declarations of war is over, the goals have become more modest. “We’re still fighting for a win on the 20th stage,” he said, slightly disillusioned: “And if we secure the podium, that’s a good finish.” On Saturday there’s still a demanding mountain stage in the Vosges, and the Tour of France ends a day later in Paris.