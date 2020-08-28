The Tour de France will start from Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) Saturday August 29 but remains under the threat of Covid-19. The epidemic worries many in the peloton. “All the runners, all the followers have been tested this week. Two members of the Belgian Lotto-Soudal team have tested ‘non-negative’ for Covid-19. They left the Tour de France with their two roommates“, explains journalist Grégory Naboulet

But the Belgian team will be well at the start of the first stage on Saturday. The rules have been relaxed. “For a team to be excluded from the Tour de France, two riders must test positive for the coronavirus within 7 days. All the runners and the staff of the teams will live in a health bubble, far from the press and the public. Wearing a mask is compulsory in Nice and on the entire route of the first stage“, specifies the journalist.

