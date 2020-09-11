D.he group Bora-hansgrohe appears to have been left with luck on this Tour de France. The German group has not but been rewarded for his or her efforts – however they weren’t as shut as they have been on Friday once they reached the mountain on Puy Mary.

On the rock-hard ultimate ascent of this thirteenth stage, there was an exhilarating three-way battle between the 2 German professionals Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann on the one hand and the Colombian Dani Martinez (Workforce EF Biking) on ​​the opposite. However regardless of their numerical superiority, the 2 weren’t in a position to get the longed-for first stage win for Bora-hansgrohe.

The 24-year-old Kämna got here in second after he had launched his ultimate assault a number of meters from the end, most likely somewhat too early, in order that Martinez was in a position to counter efficiently once more. The 26-year-old chessman, who arrived with a damaged collarbone and had been a soloist on the high for a very long time, got here third. On an exhilarating tour day, during which there was additionally loads of motion within the total standings, it might have been the primary German day’s victory within the Tour of France since Johns Degenkolb’s triumph in Roubaix in 2018.



Ultimately, the Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez cheers.

Three days after his twenty fourth birthday, Kämna, who had fallen 3 times on this tour, stated after his total sturdy journey, which he could not refine: “Max had ready it so properly for me, offered it virtually on a silver platter. So after all we won’t be fully glad. However in itself it was a high stage. We have now proven that we’re sturdy. “

Two Slovenes and 4 Colombians

When the Bremer Kämna and the Berlin chessman had already crossed the end line for a couple of minutes, there was nonetheless a troublesome combat between the favorites. The Slovenian Primoz Roglic as soon as once more underlined his function as a high favourite. Together with his sturdy compatriot Tadej Pogacar (Workforce UAE) on the rear wheel, the skilled from the Dutch group Jumbo-Visma prolonged his lead within the total standings as twelfth of the day. Defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos) may now not comply with the tempo of the 2 Slovenes on the final steep ramps within the ultimate and misplaced 38 seconds, in order that the 22-year-old Pogacar now moved as much as second, 44 seconds behind Roglic. Previous Bernal, who fell again to 3rd with a transparent 59 seconds hole.

It was a black day for French hopes that certainly one of their racing drivers may win the 107th version of the Tour or at the least end on the rostrum. Each Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who had beforehand positioned third, and Romain Bardet, who had beforehand been in good fourth place within the race, misplaced loads of time. On the high, a form of worldwide battle for the 2020 Tour throne is looming. The 2 Slovenians are adopted by 4 Colombian drivers on the finish of the second week of racing.

It was an exhausting up and down over 191 kilometers by means of the Massif Central. The peloton needed to take care of greater than 4000 meters of altitude. A great terrain for a breakaway group to find out the day. And so it occurred. Earlier than the beginning, Kämna had already introduced that she wished to make the leap into the group. However in the long run, teammate Schachmann initially made the stronger impression. On the penultimate ascent, he set off as a soloist on the high. “I believed I used to be doing time trial trend,” he stated. “However the day was 1.3 kilometers too lengthy for me.”

So shortly earlier than the end he was caught up by Martinez, who had Kämna in tow. The mountain-strong North German tried twice within the type of an assault to go away Martinez behind. However the Colombian, who stood in the best way of Kämna’s biggest profession success, had higher legs and nerves in the long run. “We have been very current and drove strongly,” stated Schachmann. “And the tour is not over but.”