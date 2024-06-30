The Tour de France 2024 faces the third stage today still in Italian territory: the stage on Monday 1 July, starting from Piacenza and arriving in Turin, is the longest of the race with its 231 km. Also today, watch out for the climbs that can liven up the day without perhaps changing the ranking, led by the yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar. After almost 70 km, the climb of Tortona, a tribute to Fausto Coppi, with 1.1 km at 6.3%, warms up. After more than 150 km, the climb of Barbaresco (1.5 km at 6.5%) is tackled. Less than 50 km from the finish line, the climb to Sommariva Perno (3 km at 4.6%). The final part is completely flat and allows the group to close the gap on any escapees, giving the sprinters their first real chance.

TV and streaming schedule

The start is scheduled for 11:35, the arrival is expected at around 17:00. Rai Sport + HD will broadcast the stage in free-to-air until 14:00, before moving to Rai 2. The stage is available for streaming on RaiPlay. For Eurosport 1 subscribers (channel 210 Sky) will broadcast the entire stage (streaming on Discovery Plus, eurosport.it, Sky Go and NOW).