In just one trailer, Nacon showed the great variety of sports simulations that it has in store for 2024, spanning various disciplines and different genres, ranging from cycling to tennis to motorcycling and more, as we see in the “World of Sport” video shown below.
The video shows gameplay sections belonging to six games different, mounted one behind the other to demonstrate the variety of the French publisher's sports catalog.
In particular, within the trailer we see the following titles arriving (or already available) during 2024:
- Tour de France 2024
- Tiebreak: The Official Game of the ATP and WTA
- Rugby 24
- Pro Cycling Manager 2024
- Session: Skate Sim
- MXGP
Sports for all tastes at Nacon
Tour de France 2024 is clearly the official simulation linked to the famous cycling race that takes place every year in France, this one concerning this year's edition and particularly awaited by fans of the sport in question, who could also take into consideration Pro Cycling Manager 2024, on the front managerial.
For those who love tennis, Tiebreak: The Official Game of the ATP and WTA it is the official simulation with the ATP and WTA license, therefore a must for many enthusiasts, also considering the scarcity of simulations of this type on the market at this point.
Session: Skate Sim is the skateboard simulation that we have known for some time, and which returns to show itself on the occasion of this roundup of Nacon-branded sportsmen, while finally we also see MXGP, the official game linked to the Motocross championships.
