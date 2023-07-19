Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tour de France: this is how the general was left after another exhibition by Jonas Vingegaard

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Tour de France: this is how the general was left after another exhibition by Jonas Vingegaard

Close


Close

Jonas Vingegaard and Felix Gall

Jonas Vingegaard and Felix Gall

Photo:

Marco Bertorello. AFP

Jonas Vingegaard and Felix Gall

The Dutchman practically sealed the race after stage 17, which was won by Felix Gall.

The Austrian Felix Gall culminated in the finish line of Courchevel, the last alpine stage of the Tour de France, a long break away achieving the most important victory of his career.

The 25-year-old cyclist, debuting in the Tour, who had been third in the first Pyrenean stage, ending in Laruns, distanced himself from the rest of the escapees at the Col de la Loze, the last of the day, which he crowned in the lead before launching into a frantic descent to the finish of stage 17.

For his part, the Dutchman Jonas Vingegaard took advantage of the collapse of Tadej Pogacar to put land in the middle of the general classification.

This is how the Tour de France classifications were:

stage classification

1. Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) 4h 49 min 8 sec
2. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula), 34 sec
3. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorius) at 1 min 38 sec
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 1 min 52 sec
5. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) at 2 min 9 sec
9. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at 3 min 43 sec
15. Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 4 min 54 sec
22. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 7 min 37 sec

Photo:

Marco Bertorello. AFP

General ranking

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 67 h 57 min 51 sec
2. Tadej Pogacar (UAE TEam Emirates) at 7 min 35 sec
3. Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) at 10 min 45 sec
4. Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at 12 min 1 sec
5. Simon Yates (Jayco-Alula) at 12 min 19 sec
6. Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-Victorius) at 12 min 50 sec
7. Jay Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 13 min 50 sec
8. Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) at 16 min 11 sec
9. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) at 16 min 49 sec
10. David Gaudu (Grupama-FDJ) at 17 min 57 sec

The Colombians

34. Harold Tejada (Astana-Qazaqstan) at 2h 12 min 56 sec
36. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at 2h 20 min 21 sec
77. Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) at 3h 35 min 29 sec

SPORTS
with Efe

More sports news

Tags:
