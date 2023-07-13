Tour de France: this is how it went for the Colombians in stage 11

the belgian Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin) confirmed this Wednesday that he is the king of the sprint in this Tour de France by achieving his fourth partial victory in this edition of the French round, after winning the eleventh stage, between Clermont Ferrand and Moulins.

the danish Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo) retained the leader’s yellow jersey after a quiet day for the favourites, only altered by a long breakaway by three riders, including the Costa Rican Andrey Amador, which ended 13 km from the finish line.

Vingegaard, Pogacar and Egan.

stage classification

1.Philipsen 4h 1min 7s

2. Groenewegen mt

3. Bauhaus mt.

4. Coquard mt

5. Pedersen mt

6. Kristoff mt

7. Mozzato mt

8.Sagan mt

9. Van Aert mt

10.Welsford mt

fifty. Estevan Chaves at 7 s

80. Harold Tejada mt.

​143. Daniel Martinez 1 min 26 s

​156. Rigoberto Uran at 2 min 9 s

164. Egan Bernal at 2 min 9 sec

General ranking

1. Jonas Vingegaard 46 hours 34 minutes 25 seconds

2. Tadej Pogacar at 17 seconds

3. Jai Hindley at 2 min 40 sec

4. Carlos Cano at 4 min 22 s

5. Pello López at 4 min 34 s

31. Egan Bernal at 36 min 58 sec

32. Harold Tejada at 38 min 09 s

58. Esteban Chaves at 1 h 10 min 40 s

59. Daniel Martínez at 1 h 11 min 49 s

100. Rigoberto Urán at 1 h 44 min 21 s

SPORTS AND AFP

