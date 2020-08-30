“It is important for the resumption of sport to start the sporting season with this event awaited by all French people,” said the Minister for Sports, after the first stage of the Tour de France.

“The Tour is off to a good start, the public is there, and respecting barrier gestures. So, all is well”Roxana Maracineanu, Minister Delegate for Sports, rejoiced on franceinfo on Saturday, August 29, after the first stage of the Tour de France, around Nice, won by the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff.

>> Tour de France 2020: relive the 1st stage in the Nice rain won by the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff

From the car from which she followed the stage, Roxana Maracineanu says she has “Saw a lot of people on the roads. All the public wore masks, except in front of the houses where it was families who gathered. On the departure and arrival area, the limitation of people was respected”. Spectators are encouraged to wear the roadside mask throughout the event, due to restrictions related to Covid-19.

The main thing is that the Tour could have taken place.Roxana maracineanuto franceinfo

“It is important for the resumption of sport to start the sporting season with this event awaited by all French people”, expressed the minister who wanted “thank the local and prefectural authorities, the prefect [Bernard] Gonzalez, and the local elected officials who were kind enough and who did everything to host this event “.

The Tour is therefore off to a good start, but for how long? Can he be stopped? “We will adapt, answers Roxana Maracineanu. It is the health of the French that will prevail above all, and the conditions decreed by the government. What is important is that we can have visibility to tell ourselves that the race will end and that we will manage to do an event in the best possible conditions until the end. “ In any case, according to the minister, “all the runners have in mind the fact that it could stop one day”. And so “they give their all on each stage”.

From two cases of Covid-19 in a team (riders and staff included), it may be excluded from the Tour, according to a protocol “acted and confirmed” who “was suggested to us by the organizers”, recalls Roxana Maracineanu. On Friday, the International Cycling Union wanted to relax it, but “Obviously, we cannot accede to this request a few hours before the start of the event. We stick to what we had discussed”, replies the Minister of Sports.

Read also