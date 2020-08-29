The Tour de France teams are worried about the health situation and wonder if they will be present at the finish. Journalist Grégory Naboulet was in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes), Saturday, August 29, a few minutes before the launch of the Grande Boucle. “This morning, the French authorities tightened the conditions for excluding a team from the Tour de France. From now on, if two members of the same team are struck by Covid-19, the team will be excluded from the tour”, explains the journalist. The teams are made up of 30 people, which increases the chances of contracting the disease.

The riders are divided, on the one hand, they feel the happiness of being at the start of the Tour de France. “You know the Tour is the economic heart of cycling, that’s what will pay part of their salaries this year”, says Grégory Naboulet. On the other hand, there is the worry of being affected by the disease. “It is a fragile population, with the efforts, they are more tired, they more frequently catch small viruses”, specifies the journalist from France 2.

