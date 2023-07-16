A group mega crash, the second in two days, already heavily conditions the fifteenth stage of the Tour, the alpine stage from Les Gets to Saint Gervais. 128 km from the finish, while passing through a town, a spectator stuck out his arm probably to look for a snapshot of the running group on his cell phone. At that moment the American Sepp Kuss arrived, the 6th of the general classification and the best uphill supporter for the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard. Kuss crashed and also took down teammate Van Hooydonck and about twenty other riders. Both the yellow jersey Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar were lucky to find a gap and avoid the crash. The public factor, so conditioning on the Joux Plane in Saturday’s stage, returns to make the difference again in an unfortunately negative way. At the time of the accident, a breakaway of no less than 38 riders was in progress, which thus took off on the yellow jersey group, which is now chasing at 9 minutes. In the action of the 38 also Giulio Ciccone, Alaphilippe, Van Aert, Soler.



