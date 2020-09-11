#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted website?

Click on right here to alert us!

Who desires the pores and skin of the Tour de France? The green mayors are clearly not followers of the race. After the criticisms of the mayor of Rennes, it’s the flip of the brand new mayor of Lyon, Grégory Doucet, to talk out in opposition to the favored demonstration, a check “macho and polluting” in accordance with the latter.

A brand new Tour de France

For the mayor, the occasion should evolve. “I need the Tour de France to be a possibility to advertise girls’s sport, I need the Tour de France to be a possibility to advertise respect for the planet“, he provides. In his viewfinder, the carbon footprint of the automobiles within the race, the absence of feminine athletes or the samples of the well-known caravan, which he considers polluting. The Lyonnais for his or her half are delighted. to host the 14th stage of the Grande Boucle on Saturday, September 12. And the riders who’re about to pedal within the area, essentially just a little upset.

The JT

The opposite topics of the information

Learn additionally