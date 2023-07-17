After a day of rest, the cyclists return to the bicycle to face the sixteenth day that includes a 22.4-kilometre time trial or time trial between the towns of Passy and Combloux. On this occasion, the table is served for another face-to-face between the Danish Jonas Vingegaard and the Slovenian Tadej Pogačar that could be decisive in the aspirations of both to stay with the Tour.

The Tour de France faces its decisive week. After 15 highly demanding stages, the riders Jonas Vingegaard, from Team Jumbo-Visma, and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) have shown themselves to be the two best in the competition, to the point of being 1-2 in the general classification with just 10 seconds apart.

This Tuesday, July 18, the race resumes with a time trial, the only one of its kind in this edition of the Tour.

For many specialists, this route, of just over 22 kilometers, could mark the definition of the competition in 2023. Background on the definition of the Tour when two riders have such short differences there are many, the most recent case was when Tadej Pogačar surpassed his compatriot Primož Roglic in the 2020 Tour.

Beyond the aforementioned reference, both cyclists have shown powerful parity for 15 days, especially on mountain routes where in some stages they have come very close to each other.

For the time trial of stage 16, each rider will have to capture differences with individual work. Until the last stage, each of the leaders has had the support of their teams to achieve good positions at the finish line.

On Tuesday, July 18, it will be a fine strategy on the part of the teams and each cyclist. The 22.4-kilometre route hides a second-category elevation of almost three kilometers along its route, very close to the end, which forces the cyclists, and even their teams, to carefully consider the administration of forces to complete the route.

Vingegaard will be the last to start for Tuesday’s test. To take the pressure off, he has declared to the media that he will not look at the references before his departure. Additionally, he has indicated that he knew about the route a few months in advance.

“I saw the layout of the time trial in May. It’s very short, but I like short time trials. Sometimes it’s hard to find a rhythm on tracks of that distance, but I like that there are a lot of changes in pace,” said the Dane after the conclusion of stage 15.

For his part, Pogacar has expressed that he has high hopes in the time trial, but has made it clear that he will not be able to put all his effort into it because a day later the Tour shows one of the toughest climbs in the world, in his opinion. world.

“There will be differences in the timing. And then there is the other alpine stage on Wednesday, with one of the toughest climbs in the world (Col de la Loze). Tomorrow and Wednesday will be decisive”, added the Slovenian on the finish line on July 15.

The difference of 10 seconds could be another factor that plays in favor of Pogacar, winner of the Tour de France in the 2020 and 2021 editions and runner-up in the 2022 race.

“Ten seconds? At this point I expected to be further back”, said Pogacar, who made an evaluation of the route on Monday during the rest day.

Rodríguez, Yates and Hindley in the fight for the podium

Behind the fight between Vingegaard and Pogačar there is another that is woven around the last place on the podium, called this year by the commentators and narrators of the competition as: “the one of the first of mortals”, taking into account the differences shown by the two leaders.

In this sense, the Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, 22 years old and a member of the Ineos Grenadiers, occupies the third place, 05’21” behind the Dane. Behind him is the British Adam Yates from UAE Team Emirates, who was the first leader of the general classification, just 19 seconds behind the Spaniard in the fight for the podium.

Although Rodríguez might not be considered a specialist for time trials, it should not be ruled out that he was champion of Spain, in the junior category, precisely in this test.

On the other hand, Adam Yates is unknown for this Tuesday. His abilities as a cyclist and a good finisher have been demonstrated in this edition of the Tour, but the expense made in some stages to support Pogacar could affect performance for Tuesday’s tour.

Additionally, this year he has not had them all with him in the time trials he has played. To date his best position has been a third place, achieved in stage 3 of the Tour de Romandie.

Various specialists maintain that the Australian Jai Hindley, a member of the Bora-Hansgrohe and winner of stage 5, has been weak in the last stages so a place on the podium seems distant.

What to expect for the rest of the Tour after the second rest day?

Although the time trial on July 18 could be decisive in the general classification of the Tour, a day later the competition will face a high mountain stage, which could seal the final destination of the Tour.

“After the time trial is over, you have to see how the different teams are doing for the mountain stage. We have a Tour that is a matter of two, very exciting because there is only 10 seconds difference”, said the physical trainer, expert in cycling and sports nutrition Chema Arguedas, in a conversation with France 24.

Stage 17 comes with four mountain passes, two of them first category, one of two and the last one – very close to the finish line – out of category and bonus. In this sense, the expert considers that for the Vingegaard – Pogačar fight, the condition of the team members will be essential for the individual aspirations of the main cyclists.

“In this game of two you have to see how the lieutenants are. Wout van Aert is not perceived with that freshness of the first week, whose exhibitions he seems to be paying for. On the other hand, there is Sepp Kuss, who must be evaluated after the crash at the weekend and who could mean the loss of a good cyclist for the Jumbo-Visma for the remaining mountain stages, which will be very tough”, added Arguedas. , also a writer of the book ‘Plan your pedal strokes’.

Regarding the rest day, this has not been one of total relaxation for the cyclists despite the demanding 15 stages already covered. Through social networks it was possible to learn that many teams carried out light training sessions, while other runners -as Pogacar had announced in the previous one- traveled the time trial route to propose strategies.

“On the day of rest, the least recommended thing is to stay in the room, the good thing is to run a little to maintain tone in all senses, heart and muscle. Of course, there are some cyclists who prefer to rest”, said the specialist.

Regarding the heat wave that is affecting part of Europe, and where some stages have been carried out on days where the world has experienced record temperatures, Arguedas explained that the competitors have prepared and adapted to be able to compete and perform under these conditions. conditions.

Latin Americans still in competition

This edition of the Tour began in Bilbao with seven cyclists from Latin America, five of them Colombians, an Ecuadorian (Richard Carapaz) and a Costa Rican, Andrey Amador.

Carapaz, who was one of the cards for the EF Education-Easy Post team to fight for the podium, had to leave at the start of stage 2, after presenting a fractured left kneecap as a result of a fall in the first stage.

Then the retirement of Colombian Esteban Chaves, also a member of EF Education-EasyPost, was announced for presenting “an injury to the sternoclavicular joint,” according to the team’s report. Chaves, who was in position 74 before his retirement, was part of a massive crash on stage 14, in which the Colombian Daniel Martínez (Ineos Granadiers) who retired before stage 15 after detecting “symptoms of concussion ”, according to the medical part issued by the group.

In the run-up to stage 16, Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost), Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Egan Bernal (Ineos Granadiers) and the Costa Rican Amador from EF Education-EasyPost remain in competition.

The 110th edition of the Tour de France will culminate on July 23 with a 115.5-kilometre route between Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and the Champs-Élysées in the city of Paris.

With EFE and local media