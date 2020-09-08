Monday September 7, the rest stage of Tour de France was dedicated coronavirus tests. And, Tuesday, September 8, bad news broke. “We learned a few minutes ago: Tour de France boss Christian Prudhomme has tested positive for coronavirus. It was a thunderclap on the Grande Boucle, because, even if that does not call into question the race, it is a symbol “, details Benjamin Shade, journalist from France Télévisions, live for 12/13 from the Ile d’Oléron (Charente Maritime).



“For 48 hours, the riders, the staff and the organization have all been tested. All the riders are negative, but there are a few cases like that, therefore, of the director of the Tour de France. This news inevitably gives a special taste to this day which looked promising, since, for the first time in its history, the Tour de France left one island to join another “, adds the journalist, just before the stage which will link the island of Oléron to the island of Ré (Charente Maritime).

