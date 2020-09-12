The closed session was decided by the Ain prefecture, due to the health situation, for this stage scheduled for Sunday.

The Col du Grand Colombier, the scene of the arrival on Sunday of the 15th stage of the Tour de France, will be closed to spectators, as the Col de la Biche, also used by the peloton earlier in the day, stopped on Friday September 11 the prefecture of Ain. “The cycling race will be held behind closed doors during its passage over the Col de la Biche and the Col du Grand-Colombier”, indicates the prefectural decree.

“The presence of spectators, the holding of rallies and the organization of demonstrations” will be prohibited from Saturday noon in the final ascent as in the other climb, climbed by the riders of the Tour de France on Sunday.

This announcement comes after a speech on Friday by Prime Minister Jean Castex, at the end of a Defense Council, having observed a “manifest degradation” of the health situation. “Everything confirms that the virus has not decreased in intensity”, said the head of government who favors measures taken locally.

The city of Lyon has already opted for an arrival without spectators on Saturday. “We will barricade 400 meters before and after. The arrival will unfortunately be behind closed doors”, announced its mayor Grégory Doucet Monday. In Clermont-Ferrand, the starting point for this 14th stage, the gauge of the number of spectators, which was fixed at 3,500 people, has been reduced to 2,500 people.

