The Slovenian yellow jersey Tadej Pogacar He won the 20th and penultimate stage of the Tour de Francethis Saturday at the summit finish of the Col de la Couillole, achieving his fifth stage victory since the start in Florence.

According to the criteria of

The Slovenian rider left the reigning winner of the Tour, Jonas Vingegaard, behind just a few metres before the finish line to increase his lead in the general classification, which is almost definitive with his more than five minutes over the Dane with the final time trial in Nice on Sunday remaining.

Pogacar, solid

“Five victories, if they had told me that before the Tour I wouldn’t have believed it,” he celebrated.

Pogacar. Third at the finish was Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, who ensured that he would finish the ‘Grande Boucle’ with the polka dot leader’s jersey for the mountains, after having climbed two of the four qualifying passes of the day, the Col de Turini and the Col de la Colmiane, in first place.

The ‘Locomotora de Carchi’ preceded the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, third overall and virtual best young rider in his first participation in the French round, across the finish line.

And in fifth place was Enric Mas (Movistar), chosen as the combative rider of the day, after making the Spanish fans dream of a first victory in this Tour.

Neither the Movistar rider nor the Ecuadorian from EF Education, who had put together a great climb to the last difficulty of the day, could do anything against the arrival from behind of the two men who have shared the victory in the last four – and almost five – Tours.

Pogacar, who won the previous day at Isola 2000, beat Vingegaard by 7 seconds at the finish line and will face Sunday’s time trial between Monaco and Nice with a 5-minute and 14-second advantage over the Visma rider.

Buitrago resists

The Colombian Santiago Buitrago made another great effort to defend his 11th position in the general classification. The Colombian crossed the finish line in 14th place, at 03:04.

Santiago Buitrago Photo:EFE and AFP Share

“I gave it my all, a stage to remember. More than legs, it was head, seeing the work we did. That drives you at the end. In 20 days there are few legs left. I gave it my all on each day and for me it is satisfying.”said Colombian Santiago Buitrago at the end of the stage.

SPORTS WITH AFP

More sports news