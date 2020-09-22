B.At this year’s Tour de France there was already speculation about doping, now a first case actually seems to be on the horizon. The Marseille public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the AFP news agency on Monday that a preliminary investigation into suspected doping had been initiated. According to public prosecutor Dominique Laurens, investigations are being carried out because of the prescription of a prohibited substance and the assistance with and incitement to ingestion of this.

Two people “from the immediate vicinity” of a driver have already been taken into custody, names were initially not given. According to matching media reports from France, however, it should be the Arkéa-Samsic team and Dayer Quintana, brother of the Colombian cycling star Nairo Quintana. But he himself was not arrested. “Le Parisien” reports that the two people in custody are a team doctor and a physiotherapist.

Numerous health products had been discovered, including drugs and, in this context, evidence of doping, the French news agency AFP quoted the public prosecutor as saying on Monday evening. According to reports, there was a search last Wednesday that was directed against several drivers of the team. It took place near the winter sports resort of Méribel in the French Alps, reported the French sports newspaper “L’Équipe”. The team boss of the French team, Emmanuel Hubert, confirmed this to the sports newspaper. Accordingly, the action was not directed against the entire team, the police had looked at Quintana’s room, that of his brother Dayer and her Colombian compatriot Winner Anacona. Team vehicles were also searched. There was initially no confirmation from the authorities. According to Hubert, the police operation did not take place in cooperation with the French anti-doping agency AFLD. Prosecutor Laurens said it was a “small part” of the affected racing team.





The team based in Rennes had grown steadily in recent years and had shown itself ambitious at the latest with the commitments of Nairo Quintana and Warren Barguil (France). Nairo Quintana and his brother Dayer had continued the tour despite the raid. During preliminary investigations, it is initially only checked whether there is something to the allegations.

The field reached Paris on Sunday, the Colombian finished 17th overall, more than an hour behind the winner Tadej Pogačar. The now 22-year-old Slovenian from the UAE Team Emirates is because of the high wattage that he is on the 20th stage of the individual time trial up to the Planche des Belles Filles, even exposed to doping criticism, but there are no concrete suspicions. There had recently been several doping cases in cycling among the Slovenian actors, and there is a Slovenian connection to the German doping doctor Mark. S. Pogačar himself says: “I have a clean slate.” However, his discoverer Andrej Hauptman was not allowed to tour in 2000 because his blood values ​​were too high.

Against the background of the corona pandemic, only half as many tests as in the previous year are said to have been carried out, said the Anti-Doping Commission for Cycling (CADF). The normal level was only recently reached again. The Dutchman Tom Dumoulin, who set out to win the tour and ultimately a noble helper from the runner-up Primož Roglič in the Jumbo-Visma team, complained before the tour that he had “not been tested for months”. The French Romain Bardet (“it was forever ago”) and Thibaut Pinot in April (“no test since October 2019”) also expressed concern. Bardet’s team mate Nans Peters even asked: “Do fraudsters have a free hand at the moment?”