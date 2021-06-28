During the 182 kilometers between Lorient and Pontivy today, the riders only have to conquer two mountains of the fourth category. So grist to the mill for fast men like Caleb Ewan, Mark Cavendish, Arnaud Démare and Dutch trump card Cees Bol. Their teams will therefore do everything they can to let their leaders fight for the victory.
Predict the top 3 of the third stage
New in our Tour Cycling Game: predict the top 3 of the stage every day. You have a chance to win a nice prize by playing along. Log in for free and play along! The points do not count towards the general classification.
The finish of the stage has been drawn in front of Château des Rohan, the impressive castle built in the 15th century.
The peloton will leave Lorient this afternoon at 13:10 and the finish in Pontivy is expected around 17:30. The stage can of course be followed on this site via our Liveblog.
