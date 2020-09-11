At telluric stage, volcanic day. The artwork of being a climber, with out essentially being conversant in the very excessive mountains, took on its full which means right here and gave credit score to Baudelaire: “Cursed be eternally the ineffective dreamer.” Beneath a biting solar, dreamers have been quite a few, this September 11, between Châtel-Guyon, in Auvergne, and Puy Mary, the most important volcano in Europe with its 70 kilometers in diameter (191.5 km). The 160 survivors set off to assault a stage that smelled of sulfur. And for good cause: seven listed climbs, together with two of the primary class, with a complete elevation achieve of 4,400 meters, the best of this Tour …

Earlier than we left we knew what to anticipate and it was sufficient to pay attention to some of the primary gamers to think about the ordeal forward. “These are by no means very lengthy climbs however it doesn’t cease so it is going to be very exhausting”, analyzed Julian Alaphilippe, who mentioned to himself “very motivated” and whose teammate, Rémi Cavagna, initially from Clermont, “Is aware of each meter of the stage”. Singularly its excessive level, the Pas de Peyrol and its final two kilometers at a median of virtually 12% – the promise of a closing eruption within the Cantal massif. “It is a troublesome end, an incredible spot and one in all my favourite locations on earth”, specified for his half the opposite Auvergnat Romain Bardet. The day earlier than, Colombian Egan Bernal was nearly in awe: “The final two kilometers are actually steep and troublesome. We now have to get there as contemporary as doable, there will definitely be variations. ”

If the chronicoeur coils with disconcerting ease on this French insanity that’s the novel of the Tour, generally with the impression of crossing out a common white e book, he continues to think about just a few hanged on the necks of saturated dreaminess, situating his outbursts on the border between man and machine, by no means on the fringes of soil and local weather. Within the midst of the indecipherable din of September, we imagined, to the purpose of insolence, the heroising of unbelievable eventualities. As our druid Cyrille Guimard instructed us the opposite day: “The favorites aren’t going to attend for the time trial of La Planche de la Planche des Belles Filles subsequent Saturday to resolve!”

By attacking these massifs with the hypocritical qualification of “medium mountain”, the context of this Tour reminded us how nothing resembled, on these roads of the Indian summer time, what we had identified prior to now. Take solely the final classification: seven riders stood in 44 seconds. Extra unimaginable: only one minute 42 seconds separated the primary from the tenth within the morning of the thirteenth stage, the smallest hole since 1947. As if all the highest names have been advancing masked. As if, till then, that they had stubbornly rejected the sudden disclosure of actuality.

It was 12:30 p.m. when the chronicoeur noticed the peloton go by means of the historic coronary heart of Clermont-Ferrand, nonetheless with the identical emotion, working carefully with the Individuals of the Tour, increasingly more quite a few as the times glided by. Discover out why and the way, however at this second of valuable collective ambition and shared pleasure, the race took the heart beat of society. And the runners, in insanity and in velocity, contributed to a special world, earlier than disappearing in their very own flood, taking with them this ingredient of easy pleasure. Within the glare of the eyes of the spectators, we found, time and again, that one thing indefinable that didn’t hinder their masks. Simply lovely to see, as at all times. Those that balk at this spectacle of the Grande Boucle will lengthy search the definition of genuinely fashionable frequent happiness …

From Clermont-Ferrand, and the ascent of the Col de Ceyssat (km 36, cat.1), situated not removed from the capital of Auvergne, occasions rushed ahead, at a fairly loopy tempo. Who was one of many primary detonators? Julian Alaphilippe, in fact. When the peloton determined to let it go, an enormous group of courageous seventeen resolutely broke away. Along with Alaphilippe, we discovered some well-known names: Rolland, Barguil, Soler, Sicard, Schachmann, Martinez, Madouas, Powless, D. Martin, Geschke, Cavagna, Sivakov, and many others.

On the rear, whereas Primoz Roglic’s “hornets” have been regulating the tempo to greater than eight minutes already, the primary stress hit at km 88 within the type of an enormous fall which dragged a bundle onto the asphalt. males, together with Bauke Mollema (injured in a wrist and compelled to desert) and Romain Bardet, actually groggy. Grated all over, injured within the thigh, elbow and shoulder, the Frenchman took a number of minutes to return to his senses, to get again on his mount and to start out once more, as if he had simply come out of post-traumatic shock. From then on, we witnessed the spectacle of a united formation: all of the AG2R-LM workforce members, with out exception, waited for his or her chief and began a type of workforce time trial to “win” the fourth general within the crucible. heartwarming of the peloton. Not less than quickly.

We then lived moments when the positions froze, ready for the ultimate ramps into hell, which began from the Col de Neronne (cat.2) to the touch, after a ledge of 5 terminals, the peaks of Puy Mary (1589 m, 5.4 km at 8.1%, cat. 1). 45 kilometers from the purpose, crossing Moussages, the birthplace of Emile Besson, the chronicler had an unlimited thought for his grandfather of Humanity on the roads of the Grande Boucle, for the good resistance fighter who died in 2015, for this central determine of biking of yesteryear, pal of Anquetil and Poulidor, for the revered journalist and feared after 35 Excursions between 1953 and 1987, for the inspirer who so nobly handed on the torch.

Was the race going to change to the singular language of the highly effective norms to develop in elevations? Up entrance, the German Maximilian Schachmann (Bora) escaped, dragging his teammate and compatriot Lennard Kämna into the struggle, and the final winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Colombian Daniel Martinez (EF). The offensive dug the grave of the French from the breakaway. Exit Alaphilippe, Rolland, Barguil, Madouas … On the again, within the Col de Neronne, the Ineos de Bernal took management, rapidly relayed by the Jumbo. Skimming bonus. Thibaut Pinot gave in first, then Romain Bardet, then Guillaume Martin. On the slopes, a type of desolation appeared.

Terrifying closing, monumental final hectometers, through which the our bodies turned devices of absolute struggling. Within the passages at 15%, Kämna and Martinez engaged in a single struggle, on the pedal. The Colombian gained, with vitality. Far behind, the group of favorites imploded. And got here on stage the act of extremely energy of the Slovenes, who spat out their lava. Since in each bicycle owner physique lies a priority for energy and glory, Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic discovered themselves alone, in an odd and disturbing duo, environment friendly as automatons, virulent as troopers in command, implacable. Within the case, Bernal misplaced 38 seconds and his place of runner-up, which failed Pogacar. Bardet, on the verge of torture after his fall, conceded 2’30 ”. And Martin failed at 2’45 ”. Nightmare within the volcanoes of Auvergne for the French folks. None of them at the moment are within the prime ten of the final classification …

The chronicoeur, from the peak of his 31 laps, appeared for traces of enthusiasm on this biking of perfection and maximalist mechanics. The stage needed to be telluric. She was. Besides she gave us the awful fact of our time.