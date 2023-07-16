Wout Poels won stage 15 of the Tour de France, which took place this Sunday between Les Gets les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179 kilometers long, while Jonas Vingeraard He is the leader of the race.

The duel between Vingegaard and Pogacar focused on the final climb, the last high goal of the 2023 edition of the Tour.

many falls

The stage did not start in the best way, as there was a massive fall at the start of it, in which the Colombian was Egan Bernal.

The team rider Ineos he stopped and resumed the march, but with 61 km to go, he dropped from the group after the hard pace established by the favorites of the event.



Daniel Martinez he did not start for the fraction, after the fall he suffered on Saturday, which caused him a small concussion.

Rigoberto Urán, that he has not done a good Tour, he got into a long and great escape, next to Giulio Ciccone, Marc Soler, Wout van Aert, Mikel Landa, Wout Poels, Warren Barguil, among others.

This batch of escapees came to have a difference of more than seven minutes to the main group, in which the pace was strong.

Turn for Uran

Urán, 42 km from the finish, left the road, lost his rhythm, but continued in the competition without serious injuries.

Another battle between Vingegaard and Pogacar was expected, but neither proposed. The one forced to attack was second overall, but it can be seen that he has little in the way.

And if Pogacar doesn’t have much and saves for the end, it wasn’t the day for Vingegaard to give him seconds, but it looks like he’s the best cyclist in the race.

The best race in the world will have a rest day on Monday and will resume with the 22-kilometre individual time trial on Tuesday.

