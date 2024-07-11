Stage 12 of the Tour de France It started with very bad news. The team TotalEnergies He reported that the truck carrying the race caravan was attacked on Wednesday night while the cyclists were resting.

The team said at least eleven stolen bicycles were stolen, each valued at 14,000 euros each.

Millionaire robbery

The criminals also stole other mechanical equipment, a haul valued at an initial estimate of 150,000 euros, or more than 640 million Colombian pesos.

“Some kids have had their first bike stolen,” said cyclist Steff Cras before the start of stage 12 of the Tour de France.

The robbery took place in a hotel near the Le Lioran ski resort, the finish line of the eleventh stage, in the hotel’s car park. According to witnesses, the alarm went off during the night, but the robbery could not be prevented. The Uno X and Israel teams were also staying in the hotel, but there were no incidents.

The French riders set off on spare bikes for the 203-kilometre 12th stage in Aurillac, although two of them, Anthony Turgis and Thomas Gichignard, did not have a second machine.

TotalEnergies has confirmed that it is negotiating with other teams to provide it with mechanical equipment to repair the bikes in case of technical problems.

