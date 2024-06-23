The Colombian Santiago Buitrago received tremendous news this Sunday after being confirmed as leader of the Bahrain Victorious in the 111th edition of the exciting Tour de France.

Buitrago will debut in style in the ‘Grande boucle’ that will begin this June 29 in Florence. The Colombian will have the Spaniard as a luxury partner Pello Bilbao, who is going to aim for stage victories.

Santiago Buitrago at the Criterium Dauphiné. Photo:AFP

Height challenge for Buitrago

I am very excited about my first Tour de France, we have been working hard in Andorra and I think that in this Tour you have to be prepared from the first stage

The 24-year-old from Bogotá will be the main card of the Arab team that wants to surprise in the general classification and put up a fight against a weakened Visma with Jonas Vingegaard already a powerful UAE Team that arrives emboldened by the leadership of Tadej Pogacar and his luxurious gregarious Adam Yates.

Santiago Buitrago will be supported in the race by the already named Pello Bilbao, Wout Poels, Matej Mohoric, Jack Haig, Nikias Arndt, Phil Bauhaus and Fred Wright.

“I am very excited about my first Tour de France, we have been working hard in Andorra and I think that in this Tour you have to be prepared from the first stage. It is a really tough opening week. We start in Italy, which is comfortable for me “I have experience in the Giro and I have won two stages there, so I hope this brings me good luck in this year’s Tour,” said the Colombian rider.

Santiago Buitrago. Photo:AFP

“I am fighting to do my best in the general classification and there is very strong competition, but I know that, if I continue my career, I can be there with the best talents and also fight for the white jersey,” he added. Buitrago.

To fight for the general classification of the Tour de France

Santiago Buitrago He will have to compete against very tough beasts in international cycling, but he feels confident to play a very good role. “Being there with the best talents and also fighting for the white jersey, as I have a great team with a lot of experience that will guide and help me during the next three weeks.”

For its part, Pello Bilbao He has confidence in the Colombian and knows that Bahrain has the necessary tools to give headaches to giants like Ineos, the Bora and the UAE Team.

Santiago Buitrago. Photo:EFE

“It will be a really interesting Tour with all the big contenders, and it will also be interesting to see who wins this year between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, especially after Tadej’s good performance in the Giro,” said the Spanish rider.

HAROLD YEPES

