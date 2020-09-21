The Tour de France 2020 has finally succeeded in reconciling its various stages with drastic health measures. Runners and managers hope they will disappear in 2021.

The Tour de France ended on Sunday September 20 with the triumph of the young Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on the Champs-Elysées. A first victory in a Great Loop marked by the coronavirus pandemic. On the day of departure, Saturday August 29 in Nice, the threat of the virus hung over the 107th Tour de France. Three weeks and 21 stages later, the arrival on the Champs-Elysées showed that the Tour had succeeded in managing the epidemic.

Placed in a sanitary bubble, the peloton and the supervisors were subjected to increased precautionary measures. An unprecedented situation, but accepted by riders like Pierre Rolland, former stage winner: “It is beautiful that the Tour took place, and that everything that was put in place by ASO worked. We, athletes, must show the example of these barrier gestures so that the situation improves.”

Apart from the two series of tests scheduled the day before and during the rest days, the teams had to submit to draconian measures, and even to additional series of tests, to avoid the supreme and feared sanction, an exclusion from the Tour . Vincent Lavenu, manager of the AG2R-La Mondiale team, would like to avoid it in 2021: “Usually, there are already all the technical, physical hazards … Fatigue, falls to manage … It’s only a matter of management, but you shouldn’t throw stones at anyone.”

Public management for the 2020 Tour is also mixed. While some arrivals, departures or passes were closed to the public, other places were taken by storm. Hallucinating disparities for Valentin Madouas, who made his first Tour: “We still saw a lot of people on the passes or on the Planche des Belle Filles. We still had moments of fun.”

We will get used to it and we hope it will be the only year like this.Valentin Madouasto franceinfo

Everyone hopes that in 2021, the Tour will not be threatened by the coronavirus again. “Once that, go, two will be too much!”, clearly expressed Marc Madiot, the manager of the Groupama-FDJ team. “Either way, the virus is intangible, invisible. Fate will do the rest.”

The Tour therefore passed between the drops, despite four cases of Covid-19 detected in the management of four different teams, not to mention that of the director of the Grande Boucle Christian Prudhomme, who had to isolate himself for a week.

The Tour de France has succeeded in its “Covid” edition: listen to the report by Jean-Pierre Blimo

Read also